Billie Eilish Honored as a Fashion Visionary at Costume Designers Guild Awards - Watch Her Acceptance Speech!

Billie Eilish is a fashion visionary and she just received a special honor from the CDGA!

The 22-year-old entertainer was honored at the 2024 Costume Designers Guild Awards on Wednesday night (February 21) at NeueHouse Hollywood in Los Angeles.

Shirley Kurata, the designer of Billie‘s “What Was I Made For?” video, presented her with the Vanguard Spotlight Award. This accolade is “a tribute to a performing artist who sets new standards in their sphere, not only for their outstanding achievements but also for their courage as a visionary that serves as an inspiration to us all.”

During her acceptance speech, Billie said, “Fashion has always been my way of expression – more than anything else it’s like my communication tool. I think being able to communicate through what I wear and to show how I feel and who I want to be is such a gift that I feel so lucky to have.”

