Emily Blunt Reveals How Her Gift for Cillian Murphy Led to Him Smashing His Head Open

The stars of Oppenheimer appeared together on Jimmy Kimmel Live to promote the film’s streaming release on Peacock!

Emily Blunt, Cillian Murphy, and Robert Downey Jr. were interviewed together on the talk show on Thursday (February 22) in Hollywood.

During the appearance, Emily told a story about how she bought a gift for Cillian… which led to him smashing his head open.

Emily referenced the actor’s weight loss for the movie and revealed, “I just felt Cillian needed, even more than food, was sleep on this movie. So I got him this very beautiful pillow that I’m obsessed with these pillows, it’s a Hästens pillow. I gave him this pillow, but… do you mind if I tell the story?”

“He was really luxuriating in this pillow one night, and he woke up in the middle of the night, this is what he told me the next day,” she continued. “And he went to fluff himself back down in the pillow, misjudged where it was, and smashed his head open on the bedside table. So he came to work, and they had to glue his head shut!”

Cillian added, “I was a bit shocked you know! I was having a great sleep, and I had this amazing pillow, strange bed, strange table, [and] bang.”

