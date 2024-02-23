'General Hospital' Actress Reacts to Her Character Being Killed Off, Years After She Left the Show

An actress who was once on General Hospital just learned that her character was killed off the show, years after she exited the series.

A lot of actors come and go from soap operas and sometimes characters are even recast with new actors playing the same role.

General Hospital has been on ABC for over 60 years and it’s still going strong. An ABC exec recently revealed that the show isn’t going anywhere anytime soon!

Well, there’s one character who won’t be returning.

Tonja Walker’s character Olivia Jerome was killed off

It was revealed in a recent General Hospital episode that Tonja Walker‘s character Olivia Jerome was attacked and killed. She was serving time in Pentonville at the time of her death. There’s some speculation amongst fans that the murder was committed by Jason Morgan.

It appears that Tonja learned about the death through Twitter.

“Looks like I died,” she tweeted. “Oh what a rip! I wish we could have actually shot some great story but again, another missed opportunity… unless it’s not. I guess you never know. It wouldn’t be the first time.”

Tonja seems to be alluding to how soap operas often bring characters back from the dead.

If you didn’t know, Tonja played Olivia from 1988 through 2017.

