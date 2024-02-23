Top Stories
Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce Spotted at Sydney Zoo, Photos Show Them Touring with Sabrina Carpenter

Wendy Williams Diagnosed with Frontotemporal Dementia & Aphasia

Fri, 23 February 2024 at 10:10 am

'Harry Potter' TV Series Aiming for 2026 Premiere on Max

'Harry Potter' TV Series Aiming for 2026 Premiere on Max

We’re getting a new update on the Harry Potter TV series!

Last year, it was reported that HBO MAX was developing a TV reboot series of the beloved book and movie franchise with each season being based on a different book in the series.

During Warner Bros. Discovery’s fourth-quarter earnings call on Friday (February 23), CEO David Zaslav revealed that MAX is aiming to have the Harry Potter show debut in 2026 and shared more details about the planning process.

Keep reading to find out more…“We’ve not been shy about our excitement around Harry Potter,” David said, according to THR. “The last film was made more than a dozen years ago.”

He went on to say that he was just recently in London where he met up with Harry Potter creator J.K. Rowling.

“I was in London a few weeks ago with [HBO and Max chief Casey Bloys] and [WBD TV chief Channing Dungey] and we spent some real time with J.K. and her team,” David said.

“Both sides are thrilled to be reigniting this franchise,” David continued. “Our conversations were great, and we couldn’t be more excited about what’s ahead. We can’t wait to share a decade of new stories with fans around the world on Max.”

If you missed it, original franchise star Daniel Radcliffe weighed in on the planned reboot.

