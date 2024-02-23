Kanye West's Wife Bianca Censori Risks Wardrobe Malfunction at Marni Fashion Show in Milan

Top Stories
Fri, 23 February 2024 at 3:15 pm

Kanye West‘s wife is putting her daring fashion sense on full display at Milan Fashion Show.

The 46-year-old “Runaway” rapper and his wife Bianca Censori sat front row at the Marni Fall/Winter 2024 Fashion Show held on Friday (February 23) in Milan, Italy.

For the show, Kanye wore a black jacket, latex pants, and black gloves as Bianca went pantsless while wearing a revealing black leather leotard with pink boots.

Following the show, Kanye covered his face with a black mask as he and Bianca headed to Cracco restaurant for dinner.

Last month, Kanye took to Instagram to gush over Bianca while celebrating her birthday.

If you missed it, Kanye and ex-wife Kim Kardashian‘s 10-year-old daughter North West made her rap debut on one of his new songs. You can listen to it here.

