LeAnn Rimes & Eddie Cibrian Spotted on Beach Walk in Sydney

LeAnn Rimes and Eddie Cibrian are enjoying some quality time together down under!

The longtime couple was spotted going for a walk on the beach on Thursday (February 22) at Bondi Beach in Sydney, Australia.

LeAnn and Eddie were also seen going for a bite to eat at Cali Press.

If you didn’t know, LeAnn is currently filming her role as a coach on the upcoming season of The Voice Australia and it was announced this week that she’ll also be a coach on the next season of The Voice UK.

“What an honor and rare opportunity it is to be asked to coach on both, The Voice Australia and The Voice UK,” she said. “I’m looking forward to discovering new voices across these nations, mentoring the next generation of talent and sharing my heart, not only with these gifted vocalists, but with the Australian and UK fans. I have experienced so much love from both countries throughout my career and I look forward to deepening that connection during my time on The Voice.”

Browse through the gallery for more photos of LeAnn Rimes and Eddie Cibrian on the beach…