Lily Gladstone Reveals Desire to Take a Break From Acting, Shares What She Would Do During That Time

Lily Gladstone wears a red sequin look while stepping out for the 2024 Costume Designers Guild Awards held at NeueHouse on Wednesday (February 21) in Los Angeles.

The 37-year-old Killers of the Flower Moon star was in attendance at the annual awards ceremony, which celebrates excellence in film, television, short form costume design, and costume illustration, to present an award.

In a recent interview for Vanity Fair‘s Hollywood Issue, Lily opened up about the desire to take some time off from acting and what she would do during that time.

“I was actually just on the phone with a friend last night, not freaking out or anything, but just feeling a fatigue settling in, just needing a palate cleanse. And it goes back to undergrad,” Lily shared with the mag. “One of my first acting professors, Jillian Campana, planted the idea that to stay interesting, you have to stay interested. And we tell stories. We are addicted to this process of getting in the headspace of another person. And I really love picking up new skills.”

“So there’s still a desire there. And that one [researching hornets during COVID] was also really, really feeling a need to protect my family through COVID, because I was looking for something that would fulfill me, fulfill a purpose. I really love bees,” she continued. “And the county where my parents live is one county south of where the murder hornets invaded. So all right, just get some seasonal work. The year before, COVID was the first time that I felt like I had scraped together a real adult salary for a year. But it was six different projects, and some of them were overlapping time-wise. I just wanted something that would serve a higher purpose.”

Lily also talked about having a pet bee.

“If you go on my Insta Stories, I had this bumblebee that adopted me for a couple of weeks in the winter,” she dished. “He came inside and lived with me, and he was just the sweetest little pet. And it gave me such a maternal, protective love of bees. My dog found him crawling around in some brush, and she eats bees and gets stung. So I saved him and put him on the back deck. And then he kept showing up at the back porch, trying to come in.”

While she may have a desire to take a break from acting, she’s already lined up another project with her Flower Moon director Martin Scorsese!

FYI: Lily is wearing a custom Valentino look that was especially designed for her by the brand’s creative director Pierpaolo Piccioli.

