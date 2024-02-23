'Love Is Blind: The Reunion' Announced for Season 6 - Watch the Trailer!

Love Is Blind: The Reunion is nearing its premiere!

The Netflix dating show will release its season 6 reunion special on March 13 at 9 p.m. ET.

Here’s the official synopsis: “Filmed in front of a live audience and filled with surprise guests, hosts Nick and Vanessa Lachey will bring together the love hopefuls for the first time since the experiment ended. They’ll reflect on their relationships, dissect the season’s twists and turns, and reveal secrets that have surfaced since the experiment concluded.”

Keep reading to find out more…

In an announcement video released on Friday (February 23), Nick and Vanessa gave a sneak peak of the forthcoming reunion!

Love Is Blind season 6 is currently airing on Netflix.

Find out which Love Is Blind couples are still married!

Watch the full reunion announcement clip here…