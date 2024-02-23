Top Stories
Travis Kelce, Katy Perry, & More Stars Attend Taylor Swift's 'Eras Tour' Night One Show in Sydney!

Leonardo DiCaprio Sports Man Bun During Day Out with Girlfriend Vittoria Ceretti

Harry Styles' Sister Gemma Gives Birth, Welcomes her First Child!

Here's How Sam Waterston's Jack McCoy Was Written Off 'Law & Order': Final Episode Details!

Meghann Fahy to Star in Blumhouse Thriller 'Drop' with Christopher Landon Directing

Meghann Fahy to Star in Blumhouse Thriller 'Drop' with Christopher Landon Directing

Meghann Fahy has landed an exciting new movie role!

The 33-year-old The White Lotus actress will be leading the cast of the upcoming Blumhouse thriller Drop.

Plot details for the movie are not yet known, but Deadline reports it’s going to be a “fast-paced thriller.”

Happy Death Day and Freaky director Christopher Landon is set to direct the movie, which will be produced by Jason Blum and Platinum Dunes’ Michael Bay, Brad Fuller, and Cameron Fuller. Sam Lerner will serve as executive producer.

Deadline reports that Cameron was the one to bring Jillian Jacobs and Chris Roach‘s script into Platinum Dunes.

Blumhouse and Platinum Dunes previously sparked success with the Purge franchise, which included five movies, a TV series, and a sixth film on the way.

Did you see that Meghann and her boyfriend just went Instagram official?
