Salma Hayek Hangs Out with Solange Knowles, Mark Ronson, & More Stars at Gucci Fashion Show in Milan!

The stars are stepping out for Milan Fashion Week!

Mark Ronson, Solange Knowles, and Salma Hayek Pinault posed for photos together ahead of Gucci Women’s Fall Winter 2024 Fashion Show on Friday (February 23) held at Fonderia Carlo Macchi in Milan, Italy.

Other stars in attendance included Daisy Edgar-Jones, Julia Garner, and Kirsten Dunst.

We have compiled photos of the stars in attendance at the show so you can see what they were all wearing!

Alexa Chung

Daisy Edgar-Jones

Derek Blasberg

Dixie D’Amelio

Emma Chamberlain

Hanni

Julia Garner

Kirsten Dunst

Mark Ronson & Grace Gummer

Maude Apatow

Poppy Delevingne

Salma Hayek Pinault & Francois-Henri Pinault

Sofia Boutella

Solange Knowles

