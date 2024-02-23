Salma Hayek Hangs Out with Solange Knowles, Mark Ronson, & More Stars at Gucci Fashion Show in Milan!
The stars are stepping out for Milan Fashion Week!
Mark Ronson, Solange Knowles, and Salma Hayek Pinault posed for photos together ahead of Gucci Women’s Fall Winter 2024 Fashion Show on Friday (February 23) held at Fonderia Carlo Macchi in Milan, Italy.
Other stars in attendance included Daisy Edgar-Jones, Julia Garner, and Kirsten Dunst.
Alexa Chung
Daisy Edgar-Jones
Derek Blasberg
Dixie D’Amelio
Emma Chamberlain
Hanni
Julia Garner
Kirsten Dunst
Mark Ronson & Grace Gummer
Maude Apatow
Poppy Delevingne
Salma Hayek Pinault & Francois-Henri Pinault
Sofia Boutella
Solange Knowles
