Sandra Huller Wins Best Actress at France's Cesar Awards for 'Anatomy of a Fall,' Director Justine Triet Wins 3 Awards

Sandra Huller is nominated for an Oscar for her performance in Anatomy of a Fall and she just picked up a Cesar Award for her work!

The 45-year-old German actress picked up the Best Actress at the 2024 Cesar Awards on Friday (February 23) at L’Olympia in Paris, France.

Anatomy of a Fall filmmaker Justine Triet won three awards at the event – Best Film, Best Director, and Best Original Screenplay.

Sandra stars in two films that are nominated for Best Picture at the Oscars this year – Anatomy of a Fall and The Zone of Interest. This definitely has been her international breakout year!

FYI: Sandra is wearing a Louis Vuitton black embroidered collarless jacket with matching pants and satin black pumps. She’s also wearing Louis Vuitton High Jewelry.

Check out the full list of Oscar nominations!