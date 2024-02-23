Selena Gomez Rocks All-Black Ensemble While Arriving at 'Jimmy Kimmel Live'

Selena Gomez is getting ready for her appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live!

The 31-year-old pop star was photographed arriving at the show on Friday (February 23) in Hollywood.

Selena rocked an all-black ensemble made up of a short lace dress and thigh-high heeled boots.

The “Single Soon” singer was all smiles as she made her entrance.

Selena hitmaker is appearing on Jimmy Kimmel Live to promote her new song “Love On”!

On Thursday (February 22), she dropped the track and unveiled its music video.

In case you weren’t aware, Selena has been in the news not only for her music, but also for her new romance with music producer Benny Blanco!

Selena just revealed how her new romance with Benny is different from her past relationships.

