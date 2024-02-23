Top Stories
Taylor Swift &amp; Travis Kelce Spotted at Sydney Zoo, Photos Show Them Touring with Sabrina Carpenter

Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce Spotted at Sydney Zoo, Photos Show Them Touring with Sabrina Carpenter

Wendy Williams Diagnosed with Frontotemporal Dementia &amp; Aphasia

Wendy Williams Diagnosed with Frontotemporal Dementia & Aphasia

Shirtless Miles Teller Soaks Up the Sun With Wife Keleigh During Birthday Vacation in Cabo

Shirtless Miles Teller Soaks Up the Sun With Wife Keleigh During Birthday Vacation in Cabo

5 DC Universe Stars Not Returning, 3 Will Reprise Their Roles (Report)

5 DC Universe Stars Not Returning, 3 Will Reprise Their Roles (Report)

Fri, 23 February 2024 at 10:00 am

'Summer House: Martha's Vineyard' Season 2 Trailer Debuts - 9 Stars Confirmed to Return, 2 Stars Exit & 1 New Friend Joins

Continue Here »

'Summer House: Martha's Vineyard' Season 2 Trailer Debuts - 9 Stars Confirmed to Return, 2 Stars Exit & 1 New Friend Joins

Summer House: Martha’s Vineyard returns to Bravo this spring!

The Summer House spinoff series will debut it’s second season and the trailer has been released, offering a first look at what to expect in the upcoming new episodes.

Here’s a synopsis: Ten young Black professionals and entrepreneurs head to Martha’s Vineyard, an island south of Cape Cod that was one of the first beach destinations where African-Americans could vacation and purchase property. As they band together to escape their worries, discover the beauty of this exclusive enclave and have an epic summer, it becomes clear that some of their friendships are fractured while others are in full bloom.

Summer House: Martha’s Vineyard season two premieres Sunday, March 24th at 9pm ET/PT on Bravo, and next day on Peacock.

Keep reading to find out which stars are returning, who’s not and who is joining the cast…

Continue Here »

Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Bravo
Posted to: Bravo, Casting, EG, evergreen, Slideshow, Summer House: Martha's Vineyard, Television, Trailer