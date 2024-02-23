Taylor Swift Kisses Travis Kelce, Shows Him Love Onstage During 'Eras Tour' Show in Sydney

Travis Kelce had to be feeling the love when he attended Taylor Swift‘s Eras Tour in Sydney, Australia on Friday (February 23).

The 34-year-old NFL star traveled down under to support his girlfriend as she got back on the road.

He was one of many stars to attend the show, the first that Taylor is playing in Sydney. While onstage, she made sure that he knew how appreciated it was.

Taylor shouted out Travis during her performance of “Karma.” A video on X (formerly Twitter) shows that she changed the songs lyrics to include the line “Karma is the guy on the Chiefs.”

Dedicated Swifties might remember that Taylor debuted those lyrics when Travis attended his first Eras Tour show back in November 2023.

The pop titan also ended the night with a romantic kiss. Another video on X shows that Taylor pulled Travis in for a very sweet kiss after she wrapped up the concert. They then walked backstage together with arms around each other’s shoulders.

A recent report suggested that Travis planned to spend some of the coming months traveling with Taylor.

