Travis Kelce's BFF Ross Travis Says He 'Understands' Hype Around Taylor Swift After Attending Eras Tour

Travis Kelce brought his best friend Ross Travis to the Eras Tour for night one in Sydney and now he finally understands the hype.

Ross and Taylor have become good friends amid her relationship with Travis. They have been seen hanging out at nearly every football game that she attended over the last six months!

Now, Ross finally got to see Taylor in her element while attending the Australia tour date on Friday (February 23).

Keep reading to find out more…

“I understand now… That. Was. Amazing,” Ross wrote on his Instagram Stories along with a mind blown emoji.

Ross also shared a photo of all the friendship bracelets he received from fans. He wrote, “First show and made some friends tonight! Sydney… you didn’t disappoint! ❤️”

See all of the celebs who attended the concert on Friday!

Check out his Instagram Stories in the gallery…