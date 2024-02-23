Top Stories
Travis Kelce, Katy Perry, & More Stars Attend Taylor Swift's 'Eras Tour' Night One Show in Sydney!

Leonardo DiCaprio Sports Man Bun During Day Out with Girlfriend Vittoria Ceretti

Harry Styles' Sister Gemma Gives Birth, Welcomes her First Child!

Here's How Sam Waterston's Jack McCoy Was Written Off 'Law & Order': Final Episode Details!

Fri, 23 February 2024 at 8:58 pm

Travis Kelce's BFF Ross Travis Says He 'Understands' Hype Around Taylor Swift After Attending Eras Tour

Travis Kelce's BFF Ross Travis Says He 'Understands' Hype Around Taylor Swift After Attending Eras Tour

Travis Kelce brought his best friend Ross Travis to the Eras Tour for night one in Sydney and now he finally understands the hype.

Ross and Taylor have become good friends amid her relationship with Travis. They have been seen hanging out at nearly every football game that she attended over the last six months!

Now, Ross finally got to see Taylor in her element while attending the Australia tour date on Friday (February 23).

“I understand now… That. Was. Amazing,” Ross wrote on his Instagram Stories along with a mind blown emoji.

Ross also shared a photo of all the friendship bracelets he received from fans. He wrote, “First show and made some friends tonight! Sydney… you didn’t disappoint! ❤️”

Check out his Instagram Stories in the gallery…
Photos: Getty, Instagram
