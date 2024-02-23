Victoria Beckham Winds Up On Crutches After Breaking Her Foot (But She's Still Wearing a Heel!)
Victoria Beckham isn’t going to let something as minor as a broken foot stop her from being Posh Spice!
The 49-year-old designer and Spice Girls member recently revealed that she broke her foot after falling over in the gym.
The injury left her on crutches and in a boot, but she’s still pairing those accessories with a single high heel while on the town.
Page Six obtained photos of Victoria stepping out on Wednesday (February 21) in London, England.
She wore a monochromatic black look, which matched her crutches and the large boot that kept her foot safe as it healed. However, her other shoe was a strappy one with a small heel.
The outlet noted that she sustained her injury on Valentine’s Day. Her husband David Beckham confirmed that she’d suffered “a clean break” in a post on his Instagram story.
We hope that Victoria heals up very soon!
