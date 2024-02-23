Top Stories
Travis Kelce, Katy Perry, &amp; More Stars Attend Taylor Swift's 'Eras Tour' Night One Show in Sydney!

Leonardo DiCaprio Sports Man Bun During Day Out with Girlfriend Vittoria Ceretti

Harry Styles' Sister Gemma Gives Birth, Welcomes her First Child!

Here's How Sam Waterston's Jack McCoy Was Written Off 'Law &amp; Order': Final Episode Details!

Fri, 23 February 2024 at 5:32 pm

Victoria Beckham Winds Up On Crutches After Breaking Her Foot (But She's Still Wearing a Heel!)

Victoria Beckham isn’t going to let something as minor as a broken foot stop her from being Posh Spice!

The 49-year-old designer and Spice Girls member recently revealed that she broke her foot after falling over in the gym.

The injury left her on crutches and in a boot, but she’s still pairing those accessories with a single high heel while on the town.

Keep reading to find out more…

Page Six obtained photos of Victoria stepping out on Wednesday (February 21) in London, England.

She wore a monochromatic black look, which matched her crutches and the large boot that kept her foot safe as it healed. However, her other shoe was a strappy one with a small heel.

The outlet noted that she sustained her injury on Valentine’s Day. Her husband David Beckham confirmed that she’d suffered “a clean break” in a post on his Instagram story.

We hope that Victoria heals up very soon!

Did you know that Victoria designed one of her bandmate’s wedding dress?!
