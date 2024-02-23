Zendaya Makes Huge Donation to Oakland Theater Where She Got Her Start

Zendaya is giving back in a major way!

On Tuesday (February 20), the 27-year-old two-time Emmy winner teamed up with the Women Donors Network to make a $100,000 donation to the California Shakespeare Theater in Oakland, Calif., where she began her acting career.

Keep reading to find out more…The theater announced the donation to their North Star Fund, which helps future shows and provide improvements to the facility, according to the theater’s website.

“We are very pleased to be able to offer this general support grant in partnership with Zendaya,” Leena Barakat, President & CEO of the Women Donors Network (WDN), shared in a statement. “We hope that our funding supports your work and helps further your strategic vision, wherever funds are most needed.”

Clive Worsley, who is the executive director of the California Shakespeare Theater, also shared a statement thanking Zendaya and WDN for the donation.

“We are deeply grateful to Zendaya and the WDN for their partnership, and their generous grant of $100,000 to the North Star Fund,” Clive said in a statement. “This gift helps keep Cal Shakes going strong as we prepare for our 50th Anniversary season!”

The statement continued, “Her support moves us forward in a big way toward upgrading sound and lighting systems, enhancing the café, and of course funding our 50th Anniversary production of As You Like It, directed by Elizabeth Carter. Thank you Zendaya and the WDN!”

The California Shakespeare Theater was founded in 1974 and according to the San Francisco Chronicle, Zendaya joined the theater as a child because her mother worked there for 12 summers.

If you missed it, Zendaya recently shared some rare comments gushing over boyfriend Tom Holland.