Barbra Streisand Receives Lifetime Achievement Award at SAG Awards 2024

Barbra Streisand was celebrated for her incredible career at the 2024 SAG Awards on Saturday (February 24).

The 81-year-old icon was introduced to the stage at the Shrine Auditorium & Expo Hall in Los Angeles after moving tributes from Jennifer Aniston and Bradley Cooper, who both commended her for breaking ground as an actress, director and industry giant.

She reflected on her accomplishments and shined light on others in the industry during her gracious acceptance speech.

Barbra joked that this was “such a wonderful award to get because you know in advance you’re going to get it,” adding, “You don’t have to sit here and squirm.”

She recalled her longtime dreams of making it in the industry, saying, “I wanted to be in the movies, even though I knew I didn’t look like any of the other women on the screen. My mother said, ‘You better learn to type,’ but I didn’t listen. And somehow, someway — thank you, God — it all came true,” via People.

After celebrating her membership in SAG-AFTRA for 60 years, Barbra paid tribute to her peers in her conclusion: “And most of all, I want to thank you for giving me so much joy just watching all of you on the screen. Thank you for that.”

