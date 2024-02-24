Top Stories
SAG Awards 2024 Red Carpet Photos - See Every Celeb Who Attended the Event!

Wendy Williams Breaks Silence Following Aphasia & Frontotemporal Dementia Diagnosis

Bradley Cooper & Carey Mulligan Celebrate Their 'Maestro' Noms at SAG Awards 2024

Bradley Cooper and Carey Mulligan are bringing movie star quality to the SAG Awards red carpet!

The two actors stepped out at the 2024 Screen Actors Guild Awards on Saturday (February 24) at the Shrine Auditorium & Expo Hall in Los Angeles.

Bradley is nominated for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role and Carey is nominated for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role, both for their work in Maestro.

Make sure to see a full list of all the celebs who are at the SAG Awards by checking out our red carpet post.

The SAG Awards show is airing on Netflix this year!

FYI: Bradley is wearing Louis Vuitton. Carey is wearing a custom Armani Privé gown and Fred Leighton jewelry.
