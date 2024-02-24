Top Stories
Wendy Williams Breaks Silence Following Aphasia & Frontotemporal Dementia Diagnosis

Amy Schumer Reveals Cushing Syndrome Diagnosis Following Social Media Comments About Her Face

Leonardo DiCaprio Sports Man Bun During Day Out with Girlfriend Vittoria Ceretti

'Game of Thrones' Spinoff 'Knight of the Seven Kingdoms' Gets Premiere Date

More Game of Thrones spinoff shows are in the works!

The super popular HBO series has already produced one spinoff series in the form of House of the Dragon, which is a prequel to Game of Thrones. House of the Dragon season 2 is set to premiere this summer.

On Friday (February 23), Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav shared an update on the next Game of Thrones spinoff, A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms: The Hedge Knight.

“[Creator and executive producer] George R.R. Martin is in pre-production for the new spinoff, A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms, which will premiere in late 2025 on Max,” David said, per THR.

The Hedge Knight will be based on George‘s Dunk and Egg novels. Production on the series will begin sometime this year.

A synopsis obtained by the outlet reads: “A century before the events of Game of Thrones, two unlikely heroes wandered Westeros … a young, naïve but courageous knight, Ser Duncan the Tall, and his diminutive squire, Egg. Set in an age when the Targaryen line still holds the Iron Throne and the memory of the last dragon has not yet passed from living memory, great destinies, powerful foes and dangerous exploits all await these improbable and incomparable friends.”

If you missed it, the creators of Game of Thrones confirmed that the show was originally planned to end very differently!
