Selena Gomez is Dreamy in a White Gown at SAG Awards 2024

Selena Gomez is a vision in a white gown on the red carpet at the 2024 SAG Awards on Saturday night (February 24) in Los Angeles.

The 31-year-old actress and pop star (who just dropped a new single) is nominated in the Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series for her work on Only Murders in the Building.

She looked stunning in a sequined white dress, which she wore with hoop earrings. Her red nails popped against the outfit, and Selena finished off the look with a stunning nude lip.

We wish her luck tonight!

FYI: Selena is wearing Versace and Messika jewels.

