Sutton Stracke Hits Back at Accusation That 'RHOBH' Reunion Medical Emergency was Alcohol-Related

Sutton Stracke is hitting back at a damaging claim.

Earlier this week, Bravo debuted the dramatic trailer for the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills season 13 reunion, which features a clip of Sutton, 52, suffering a medical emergency.

After the trailer was released, one Twitter user shared a clip of Sutton shaking and wrote, “Aren’t tremors a sign of alcohol withdrawal?”

Sutton saw the now-deleted tweet and fired back.

Keep reading to find out more…“That was not the problem. Discontinue this false narrative,” Sutton wrote.

Also in the trailer, Kyle Richards breaks down in tears as she’s asked about her separation from husband Mauricio Umansky.

Part one of the RHOBH airs on Wednesday, Feb. 28 at 8pm ET on Bravo.