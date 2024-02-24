The Holdovers' Da'Vine Joy Randolph Gives Touching Speech to Accept Best Supporting Actress at SAG Awards 2024 (Video)

Da’Vine Joy Randolph is a winner tonight at the SAG Awards!

The 37-year-old actress gave a touching speech to accept her award at the 2024 Screen Actors Guild Awards on Saturday (February 24) at the Shrine Auditorium & Expo Hall in Los Angeles.

Da’Vine won Best Supporting Actress for her work in The Holdovers, beating out Oppenheimer‘s Emily Blunt, The Color Purple‘s Danielle Brooks, Ferrari‘s Penelope Cruz, and Nyad‘s Jodie Foster.

“Alexander Payne, thank you for your trust and your collaboration. You are truly every actors’ dream. Paul Giamatti and Dominic Sessa, thank you for your generosity and honesty,” she began.

Da’Vine continued, “Grief is a slippery emotion to capture and I thank you for creating an environment where I felt safe enough to explore the depths of Mary. How lucky are we that we get to do what we do? Truly, in what other profession are people able to live so many lives and touch so many hearts of those who have never they have never gotten to meet? I wake up every day overwhelmed with gratitude to be a working actor. To be awarded this by my fellow artists is the greatest honor of my career.”

“I also want to take a moment to say that every role that I have ever played has been crafted thanks to those who are nearest and dearest to me. Some of the most brilliant actors I know whose talents have yet to be properly acknowledged by the world. For every actor that is still waiting in the wings for their chance: Let me tell you, your life can change in a day. And it’s not a question of if, but when. Keep going,” she concluded.

