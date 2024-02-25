'All the Queen's Men' Season 4 - 12 Stars Expected to Return!

All the Queen’s Men is one of the hottest shows on TV!

In the BET+ original series, Marilyn “Madam” DeVille is at the top of her game in Atlanta, and she won’t let anyone stand in her way as she rules a crew of male exotic dancers.

An Instagram Story posted by an actor from the show indicated that All the Queen’s Men Season 4 had been in production as of the end of November, and another user claimed she was “on set” for the filming of the new season.

Season 1 of All the Queen’s Men premiered 2021. Season 2 premiered its first half on July 14, 2022, and its second half on January 12, 2023. Season 3 began its run on July 20, 2023 and wrapped up the second half of January 11, 2024. Therefore, it seems likely that Season 4 could come sometime this summer. But keep in mind: All the Queen’s Men Season 4 has not yet been officially announced.

Click through to see who would likely be returning for a fourth season of the series…