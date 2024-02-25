Top Stories
Emma Stone Goes Viral Over Her Reaction to Losing SAG Award to Lily Gladstone... For the Best Reason!

Pedro Pascal Says He'll 'Make Out With' Kieran Culkin at SAG Awards 2024, Actor Responds

7 Actresses Considered for Anne Hathaway's 'Devil Wears Prada' Role (1 Turned It Down 3 Times!)

Sun, 25 February 2024 at 11:53 am

'All the Queen's Men' Season 4 - 12 Stars Expected to Return!

'All the Queen's Men' Season 4 - 12 Stars Expected to Return!

All the Queen’s Men is one of the hottest shows on TV!

In the BET+ original series, Marilyn “Madam” DeVille is at the top of her game in Atlanta, and she won’t let anyone stand in her way as she rules a crew of male exotic dancers.

An Instagram Story posted by an actor from the show indicated that All the Queen’s Men Season 4 had been in production as of the end of November, and another user claimed she was “on set” for the filming of the new season.

Season 1 of All the Queen’s Men premiered 2021. Season 2 premiered its first half on July 14, 2022, and its second half on January 12, 2023. Season 3 began its run on July 20, 2023 and wrapped up the second half of January 11, 2024. Therefore, it seems likely that Season 4 could come sometime this summer. But keep in mind: All the Queen’s Men Season 4 has not yet been officially announced.

Click through to see who would likely be returning for a fourth season of the series…

Photos: BET+, Getty
