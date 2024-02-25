David Krumholtz Reveals the Details of His Meeting With 'Fantastic 4' Director & the Role He 'Begged' For

David Krumholtz is opening up about his audition for The Fantastic Four.

The 45-year-old actor auditioned for the role of Ben Grimm / The Thing in the upcoming Marvel film, and spoke to EW about meeting with director Matt Shakman.

“It’s been a big, sort of unabashedly craven goal of mine to be part of the MCU in some way,” he admitted.

“I only met him on the strength of a Twitter post or an Instagram post that I then took down two hours after I posted it,” he explained. “I was embarrassed. My post said, ‘I just want to be in the conversation.’ And it was a picture of the Thing, and Matt saw it somehow. And I had a meeting with him and we discussed it. And I’ve never been so bold in a meeting before, just begging for the role, just straight up selling the sh-t out of it, the idea of how committed and passionate I was for it. But obviously that didn’t happen.”

Ebon Moss-Bachrach ended up landing the role.

“I think Ebon Moss-Bachrach is a really great choice,” he said. “It makes way more sense in some ways.”

He also campaigned to play the role of villain Mole Man.

“It’s not a joke at all. I mean, it’s a shoe-in for Mole Man, isn’t it? But I don’t know. I’ll do anything Marvel tells me to. I’ll probably end up playing like a superhero’s therapist. Let’s face it. There’s slim pickings for guys like me in that world, unfortunately. I’m old and I’m not in any kind of acceptable shape. So we’ll see how that works out, if it works out at all,” he said.

“I grew up reading Marvel comics. It was all I read. I wasn’t a big DC guy. I just read Marvel and it became an obsession. I even worked at a comic book store before I became an actor, and I got paid in comics. I was 11. So when Marvel started making films, it was mind-blowing. I remember thinking when I was a kid reading these comics that these would be amazing films, but they couldn’t do them. There wasn’t the technology to do them properly. And suddenly there was, and suddenly they were getting it all right. And they were true to the costumes and true to every little detail.”

