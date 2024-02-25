Emma Stone Reveals How Much She Had to Eat While Filming 'Poor Things'

Emma Stone is revealing how much she ate while filming Poor Things!

The Yorgos Lanthimos film is nominated for 11 Oscars, which is the second-most of any movie in 2024 Emma is up for Best Actress in a Leading Role for her performance as Bella Baxter.

During a panel at the Celebration of the Nominees for Outstanding Producer of Theatrical Motion Pictures on Saturday (February 24) in Los Angeles, Emma dished on the eating requirements for her role.

When asked about the challenges of portraying Bella, the 35-year-old actress got real.

“Figuring out how to walk or eat 60 Portuguese tarts, which the first bite is delicious, but by the end you really want to puke,” she shared, according to People. “Or her seeing death and decay for the first time, much more challenging than the nudity, which is the only thing people want to seem to ask me about.”

Emma has already won a Golden Globe, Critics Choice Award, and BAFTA Film Award for her performance in Poor Things.

