Film Independent Spirit Awards 2024 - Watch the Show Live on YouTube!

The 2024 Film Independent Spirit Awards are here!

The annual awards ceremony, celebrating the most exceptional films, TV series and artists of last year, is being hosted by Aidy Bryant.

Movies are only eligible for a Spirit Award if they have a budget of less than $30 million, so there are some awards favorites like Maestro and Killers of the Flower Moon that are not nominated.

American Fiction, May December, and Past Lives lead the pack this year with five nominations each.

This year marks the show’s 39th anniversary, which also serves as Film Independent’s annual fundraising gala. The organization is dedicated to promoting and supporting independent films and storytellers.

The show is being broadcast live on YouTube on Sunday (February 25) from Santa Monica Pier in Santa Monica, Calif., beginning at 5 p.m. ET.

