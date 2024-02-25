Glen Powell Says He & Sydney Sweeney Want to Do Another Rom-Com Together After 'Anyone But You'

Glen Powell and Sydney Sweeney might not be finished co-starring in romantic comedies!

The 35-year-old Hidden Figures actor and the 26-year-old Euphoria star recently headlined the rom-com Anyone But You.

While appearing at the Screen Actors Guild Awards on Saturday (February 24), Glen revealed that he and Sydney are looking to grace the screen alongside each other again.

“When you find somebody that you really jive with, Sydney is so easy to work with and so fun. We’re definitely trying to find the next thing,” he told Variety.

Glen continued, “Please send us all the scripts you got. You know we’re here for it. It’s been really wonderful to read a lot. Sydney reads everything, by the way, and in record time. She’s the fastest reader I think I’ve ever met. It takes me a little longer, but we’re reading everything and just trying to see what makes sense, what we can turn into something that audiences are going to respond to.”

The actor’s next project is Twisters, which will open in theaters on July 19. Sydney‘s new horror movie Immaculate releases on March 20.

If you missed it, Glen Powell was just cast in a new Hulu football series!