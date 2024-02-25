Keke Palmer Son Leo's First Birthday, Shares How He Makes Her Life Worth Living In Sweet Tribute

Keke Palmer is celebrating a major milestone in her son’s life!

The 30-year-old entertainer’s little one Leodis, aka Leo, just turned one years old, and she took to social media to celebrate his birthday by sharing a super sweet message.

“I gave LIFE! Greatest day of my life. Nothing else matters,” she captioned a video from the hospital when he was born.

She also shared a series of photos, and talked about how he makes her life “so worth living.”

“Leo Beo!! Happy Birthday son I LOVE YOU SO MUCH,” she started out. “You came into my life today at 3:25pm, but I knew even before then that you were the strongest person I ever knew. There were so many moments during my pregnancy where your silent strength would give me peace. This is something you still do just with your mere existence!”

“You make my life so worth living. If I’m being honest I have always teeter tottered with life. I have just always been so annoyed by it and the ups and the downs and it has always seemed so painful for trivial reasons. Things could be so simple and they’re not and that always gave me a bitter feeling,” Keke continued. “But since you my son, I have no confusion on why I am here! On my purpose or my value or why I should stay. I wanna stay for you. I want to be here to love and protect you and watch you be the good in this world!”

“You are so special and so precious I would take a thousand bullets to the chest, run into a burning building, essentially I’d die a thousand deaths… or actually I’d LIVE, I’d live a million lives. Even with all the pain and suffering one has to experience here. I will do it over and over again, because I know that I’d be with YOU! I will live, I will smile, I will cry, I’ll be angry, I’ll have love and I’ll have pain, I will find JOY. I will do all the things.. for you. It’s so easy to say no, it’s so easy to say GOODBYE. But I say YES and I say HELLO to LIFE because of YOU! I’m so happy for my son. Thank you God. I love you so much buddy.”

Happy birthday Leo!!!

Keke and Leo‘s father Darius Jackson are in the midst of a court battle for custody over the little one.