Love Is Blind's Jimmy Presnell Reacts to Allegations He Had a Girlfriend While Filming Season 6

Jimmy Presnell is speaking out about allegations regarding his relationship status going into filming the latest season of Love Is Blind!

The software sales associate is currently engaged to Chelsea Blackwell on the show, as of the end of the ninth episode of Netflix dating series.

While he was on the show looking for love, there has been some talk online that he had a girlfriend going into filming.

Most notably, he reacted to a TikTok video that has gone viral of a woman claiming that one of the contestants on the new season was her boyfriend, and it was seemingly pointed at him.

“For all I knew, I thought he was on a f-cking business trip. He couldn’t talk to me ’cause he was working,” the girl says in her video. “Come to find out you’re dating other people? Are you f-cking kidding me?!”

It appears as if the video is actually satire, and many have brought that to light in the comments, while others have suggested that it “has Jimmy written ALL over it.”

One of the things that made people assume she’s talking about Jimmy is she mentions he was dating a girl with a child on the show, referring to another contestant this season, Jessica.

Seeing as the video went viral, Jimmy ended up seeing it and stitched the video with his own response.

“I don’t know this woman. I’ve never met this woman. It’s not true,” Jimmy responds. “I got to give it to her, it’s an incredible marketing ploy. She is getting SO many clicks, and she’s making so much money off my name, and it’s insane.”

“She doesn’t say it’s me, but she’s definitely insinuating it’s ya boy,” he continues. “I have had so many people send this to me and I wasn’t going to address it, but at this point, I feel like I need to… I wanted to come on here and tell everybody it’s not true.”

Jimmy also suggested that if you go watch her video, that you should report it.

“Obviously just one crazy thing that’s happened this past week for me, but I do want to say I love all the positivity and all the comments that I am getting,” Jimmy adds. “For those of y’all that are rocking with me, I love y’all, I appreciate y’all. If you’re not, just know there’s two sides of every story.”

Check out how she reacted to his response below…

