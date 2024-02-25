Nicola Peltz Talks Having Kids With Brooklyn Beckham After Victoria Beckham Says Family's 'Not There Just Yet'

Nicola Peltz had something to say about starting a family with husband Brooklyn Beckham.

Ever since the famous couple said “I do” in April 2022, there’s been speculation about when they’ll have children. His mom Victoria Beckham recently was asked if she was going to become a grandma soon and responded by saying that her family was “not there just yet.”

During a recent interview, Nicola broached the topic, revealing where she and Brooklyn stand.

Keep reading to find out more…

Speaking to Nylon, she confirmed that her mother-in-law was right. However, babies are in the family’s future.

“I love that he really wants to be a dad,” she gushed, adding that they both want a family when the time is right. However, the outlet reported that she and Brooklyn “have their hands full with five dogs.”

If you missed it, Nicola recently responded to comments implying that she doesn’t work. She also explained why she cut her husband’s cameo out of her directorial debut Lola.