Pedro Pascal Shares Update on 'The Last of Us' Season 2, Talks Reprising Role as Joel

Pedro Pascal is providing an update on The Last of Us season 2!

The HBO series based on the video games of the same name was massively popular during its first season in 2023. Season 2 is slated to premiere in 2025.

Filming of The Last of Us season 2 is officially underway! After winning the Best TV Drama Actor SAG Award for his performance as Joel in the show, Pedro shared how working on the new season is going so far.

“Filming is going amazing,” the star told Deadline on Saturday (February 24). “It’s sort of awe-inspiring the kind of focus and dedication that everyone has going into season 2.”

Pedro also expressed his excitement for getting to reunite with co-star Bella Ramsey and the entire creative team.

“It’s incredible to be back home with them and creatively and everybody, our entire crew, they’re working harder than I could even imagine, even harder than our first season which is close to impossible,” he shared.

As he reprises his role as Joel in The Last of Us, Pedro explained how he has approached the process of returning to the character.

“Stepping into those boots again, it feels strangely brand new,” he said. “I’ve never done anything like this before that has such original authorship before I ever got to it.”

