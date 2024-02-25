The Holdovers' Da'Vine Joy Randolph Wins for Best Supporting Performance at Independent Spirit Awards 2024!

Da’Vine Joy Randolph kicked off the 2024 Film Independent Spirit Awards with a big win!

The 37-year-old actress won the award for Best Supporting Performance at the awards show on Sunday afternoon (February 25) at the Santa Monica Pier in Santa Monica, Calif.

Da’Vine picked up the win for her work in The Holdovers. There were 10 nominees in the category as the performance categories at this show combine people of all genders.

One night earlier, Da’Vine won the award for Best Supporting Actress at the SAG Awards. She’s predicted to win the Oscar next month!

Make sure to check out our post with photos of EVERY celeb who attended the event!

FYI: Da’Vine is wearing a Da Shoné By DaSh look, Steve Madden shoes, a Gucci clutch, and Misho Designs jewelry.