Who Are The Highest-Paid F1 Drivers? Find Out Each Driver's 2024 Salary!

Formula 1 drivers make a lot of money!

The top drivers, such as Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen, are often paid the most due to their success on the track and their ability to attract sponsors and fans. Don’t forget about their performance, experience, and marketability, too.

Driver salaries in F1 are typically negotiated between the driver and their team, with many contracts lasting multiple years.

On top of a base salary, drivers may also receive bonuses for podium finishes or championship wins, as well as incentives for attracting sponsors or improving the team’s performance.

Exact details of driver contracts are often kept confidential, but a new report just revealed how much the top drivers are actually making this season.

Scroll through our slideshow to find out who the top earning F1 driver is this season…