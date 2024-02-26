Mon, 26 February 2024 at 3:14 pm
Apple TV+ Renews 4 TV Shows, Cancels 1 More in 2024 So Far
The star of an Apple TV+ television show just confirmed the show has been renewed, despite no formal announcement from the streaming service!
In total, 4 series have been renewed by Apple so far this year, with one show canceled as well.
Since launching, Apple TV+ has been churning out some great content, so it really is not a shock that they’ve been making so many decisions lately.
Head inside to see all the news so far in 2024…
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Apple TV+ Posted to: apple tv plus, EG, Extended, Slideshow, Television