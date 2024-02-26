Contestant Emmy Russell Surprises 'American Idol' Judges By Revealing Connection to Country Music Legend

Emmy Russell faced the American Idol judges on Sunday night’s (February 25) episode!

The 24-year-old hopeful sat at the piano and sang an original song for Lionel Richie, Katy Perry and Luke Bryan.

However, when she brought up that she grew up singing on the road, and that her grandmother was a country singer. When asked who her grandma was, she surprised the judges by revealing she is the late Loretta Lynn‘s granddaughter!

Keep reading to find out more…

Emmy was fairly quiet and timid while appearing in front of the judges, and she explained why she thinks she’s that way.

“I think there’s a reason why I think I am a little timid and I think it is ‘cause I want to own my voice and I wanna own it,” she said. “That’s why I wanna challenge myself and come out here and really step in and be like ‘Okay, come on Emmy.’”

Her mother, singer Patsy Lynn of The Lynns, was at the audition as well, and shared why she thinks her daughter was nervous.

“She just wanted to do this honestly [and say] ‘this is who I am and this is what I do and this is my heart,’” she explained. “I think that when you come from a musical family, the shadow is so big. How do I fill those shoes? Well the deal is, you don’t. You make your own shadow.”

However quiet she was when talking, Emmy made an impression with the judges when she sang, ultimately earning a ticket to Hollywood!

“Emmy, you’re an A+ songwriter. So was your grandma, you got the gift,” Katy told her. “I don’t think you need to compare yourself to what grandma was. You’re totally different, you shouldn’t give yourself all that pressure. I think you came in like a mouse.”

Katy also urged Emmy to really speak up loud and proud.

“My dear, you have promise, and I like your promise,” Lionel gushed. “Each one of us is trying to battle something that we’re trying to overcome. In your case you have big shoes. Now if I can just get you to put those shoes back in the closet, that’s not your size.”

Emmy is among many other celebrity relatives who have auditioned for American Idol. Jordin Sparks, Jane Carrey, Claudia Conway and Grace Franklin are also among those with famous relatives who auditioned.