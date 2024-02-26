Gisele Bundchen Takes Her Dog for a Walk Amid Reports She's Dating Joaquim Valente

Gisele Bundchen is getting in some exercise with her dog.

The 43-year-old model went for a walk around the neighborhood with her dog on Monday (February 26) in Miami, Florida.

Gisele was seen trying to keep a low profile in a gray baseball hat with a gray top and black leggings as she and her dog played some fetch.

Last week, sources revealed that Gisele and her ji-jitsu instructor Joaquim Valente have been quietly dating since June of 2023.

“They’re taking it slow,” a source shared. “They started out as great friends first. She’s very private about this and wanted to keep it quiet while they got to know each other.”

In a recent interview, Gisele opened up about co-parenting her kids with Tom Brady as they live in two separate houses.