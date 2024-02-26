Top Stories
'The Bachelor' 2024 Spoilers: Who Wins? Reality Steve Revealed the Winner Already

Find Out Which Celeb Called Natalie Portman a 'Stupid B-tch' (and See Why!)

Bradley Cooper & Gigi Hadid Grab Food Together in NYC After His Awards Season Weekend on the West Coast

'The Bold & The Beautiful' Recent Cast Changes: 3 Stars Exit, 7 Return, 4 Guest Stars Join

Mon, 26 February 2024 at 6:48 pm

Gisele Bundchen Takes Her Dog for a Walk Amid Reports She's Dating Joaquim Valente

Gisele Bundchen is getting in some exercise with her dog.

The 43-year-old model went for a walk around the neighborhood with her dog on Monday (February 26) in Miami, Florida.

Gisele was seen trying to keep a low profile in a gray baseball hat with a gray top and black leggings as she and her dog played some fetch.

Last week, sources revealed that Gisele and her ji-jitsu instructor Joaquim Valente have been quietly dating since June of 2023.

“They’re taking it slow,” a source shared. “They started out as great friends first. She’s very private about this and wanted to keep it quiet while they got to know each other.”

In a recent interview, Gisele opened up about co-parenting her kids with Tom Brady as they live in two separate houses.
