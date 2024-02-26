Joey's 'The Bachelor' Week 7 Eliminations: 2 Women Sent Home, Top 4 Revealed

It’s already week 7 on The Bachelor and the top four contestants were revealed by the end of the episode.

The show moved to Alberta, Canada for this week’s episode and Joey went on two one-on-one dates.

Four women participated in the group date this week and Joey decided not to hand out a rose during the date, telling the women that he “needs more time” before handing it out. By the end of the episode, he decided to skip a cocktail party altogether and go right into the rose ceremony.

So, who got roses? And who went home?

Browse through the slideshow to meet the top 4 and see the eliminated women…