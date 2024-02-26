Top Stories
Taylor Swift's Team Explains What Happened During Alleged Altercation Between Scott Swift &amp; Paparazzo in Sydney

Taylor Swift's Team Explains What Happened During Alleged Altercation Between Scott Swift & Paparazzo in Sydney

'The Bachelor' 2024 Spoilers: Who Wins? Reality Steve Revealed the Winner Already

'The Bachelor' 2024 Spoilers: Who Wins? Reality Steve Revealed the Winner Already

Bradley Cooper &amp; Gigi Hadid Grab Food Together in NYC After His Awards Season Weekend on the West Coast

Bradley Cooper & Gigi Hadid Grab Food Together in NYC After His Awards Season Weekend on the West Coast

'The Bold &amp; The Beautiful' Recent Cast Changes: 3 Stars Exit, 7 Return, 4 Guest Stars Join

'The Bold & The Beautiful' Recent Cast Changes: 3 Stars Exit, 7 Return, 4 Guest Stars Join

Mon, 26 February 2024 at 9:59 pm

Joey's 'The Bachelor' Week 7 Eliminations: 2 Women Sent Home, Top 4 Revealed

Continue Here »

Joey's 'The Bachelor' Week 7 Eliminations: 2 Women Sent Home, Top 4 Revealed

It’s already week 7 on The Bachelor and the top four contestants were revealed by the end of the episode.

The show moved to Alberta, Canada for this week’s episode and Joey went on two one-on-one dates.

Four women participated in the group date this week and Joey decided not to hand out a rose during the date, telling the women that he “needs more time” before handing it out. By the end of the episode, he decided to skip a cocktail party altogether and go right into the rose ceremony.

So, who got roses? And who went home?

Browse through the slideshow to meet the top 4 and see the eliminated women…

Continue Here »

Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: ABC
Posted to: EG, Extended, Joey Graziadei, Reality Steve, Slideshow, Television, The Bachelor