Kylie Minogue Talks Enjoying 'Freedom' & 'Liberty' of Single Life

Kylie Minogue is loving the single life!

In a new interview, the 55-year-old “Padam Padam” singer opened up about feeling liberated as a single woman and admitted that there are some romances in her life that she could have “done without.”

Keep reading to find out more…“Well, I’m single and enjoying this freedom and the liberty,” Kylie shared with The Mirror. “I think we can make different choices at this time than we may have at other times. I guess, don’t be afraid… I have, definitely.”

Kylie, who will be performing and receiving the Global Icon Award at the 2024 BRITs this weekend, also admitted that there are some romances from her past that she would have happily “done without.”

“There’s some romances I maybe could have done without, but it’s all part of what makes us human and our understanding of everything,” Kylie said. “I’m trying to think of something great to say, but hey, you fall in love. What can you do? And you live and you learn. I don’t know what I know anymore.”

