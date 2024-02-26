Top Stories
'The Bachelor' 2024 Spoilers: Who Wins? Reality Steve Revealed the Winner Already

'The Bachelor' 2024 Spoilers: Who Wins? Reality Steve Revealed the Winner Already

Find Out Which Celeb Called Natalie Portman a 'Stupid B-tch' (and See Why!)

Find Out Which Celeb Called Natalie Portman a 'Stupid B-tch' (and See Why!)

Bradley Cooper &amp; Gigi Hadid Grab Food Together in NYC After His Awards Season Weekend on the West Coast

Bradley Cooper & Gigi Hadid Grab Food Together in NYC After His Awards Season Weekend on the West Coast

'The Bold &amp; The Beautiful' Recent Cast Changes: 3 Stars Exit, 7 Return, 4 Guest Stars Join

'The Bold & The Beautiful' Recent Cast Changes: 3 Stars Exit, 7 Return, 4 Guest Stars Join

Mon, 26 February 2024 at 6:25 pm

Kylie Minogue Talks Enjoying 'Freedom' & 'Liberty' of Single Life

Kylie Minogue Talks Enjoying 'Freedom' & 'Liberty' of Single Life

Kylie Minogue is loving the single life!

In a new interview, the 55-year-old “Padam Padam” singer opened up about feeling liberated as a single woman and admitted that there are some romances in her life that she could have “done without.”

Keep reading to find out more…“Well, I’m single and enjoying this freedom and the liberty,” Kylie shared with The Mirror. “I think we can make different choices at this time than we may have at other times. I guess, don’t be afraid… I have, definitely.”

Kylie, who will be performing and receiving the Global Icon Award at the 2024 BRITs this weekend, also admitted that there are some romances from her past that she would have happily “done without.”

“There’s some romances I maybe could have done without, but it’s all part of what makes us human and our understanding of everything,” Kylie said. “I’m trying to think of something great to say, but hey, you fall in love. What can you do? And you live and you learn. I don’t know what I know anymore.”

In an interview from a few months ago, Kylie addressed the ageism in the music industry.
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty Images
Posted to: Kylie Minogue