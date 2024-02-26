Sara Ramirez Officially Leaving 'And Just Like That,' Sources Explain Why Che Diaz Won't Be Back

Che Diaz won’t be back in season three of And Just Like That.

It has been confirmed by sources that Sara Ramirez will not be returning for the Sex and the City sequel series after appearing as the polarizing character for the first two seasons.

Season three is going to be in production later this year with a plan to premiere on the streaming service Max in 2025, but Sara won’t be joining the rest of the returning cast members, according to Variety.

But why is Che leaving?

Variety revealed that their “sources dispute that Ramírez was fired for their politics or their Instagram presence. These sources say that the Che character had reached a natural conclusion, since their relationship with Miranda had ended.”

For those who don’t know, Sara has been vocal about their pro-Palestinian views on social media.

Sara recently made an Instagram post that hinted at Che’s future.