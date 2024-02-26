Taylor Swift's Team Explains What Happened During Alleged Altercation Between Scott Swift & Paparazzo in Sydney

Top Stories
Taylor Swift‘s spokesperson is speaking out amid reports that the singer’s dad Scott Swift was involved in an altercation with a paparazzo in Sydney.

The alleged incident took place at around 2:30am on early Tuesday morning (February 27) at Neutral Bay Wharf in Sydney, Australia.

Police confirmed that a 51-year-old man “reported the incident and inquiries are now underway by officers attached to North Shore Police Area Command. The man did not require medical treatment.” The photographer alleged that Scott assaulted him.

TMZ obtained video of the moment and noted “Scott doesn’t appear to be directly involved.” Taylor was present during the incident, with security surrounding her to keep the photographers away.

The singer’s rep released a statement to provide more context to the situation.

“Two individuals were aggressively pushing their way towards Taylor, grabbing at her security personnel, and threatening to throw a female staff member into the water,” the rep told People.

Earlier that night, Taylor performed the fourth and final show on the Sydney stop of the Eras Tour. She’ll be traveling to Singapore next!

Taylor reunited with a famous friend at one of the shows in Sydney.

