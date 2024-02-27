Brandon Jenner & Wife Cayley Expecting Baby No 3, Reveal When They Conceived

Brandon Jenner and his wife Cayley have some exciting family news!

The 42-year-old singer and his 38-year-old wife are expanding their family as they are expecting their third child together.

While announcing their big news, the couple revealed when they conceived, how she told Brandon, and how their other kids reacted.

Keep reading to find out more…

“We conceived on Thanksgiving, which is so cute and special. I feel so grateful to get to do it all over again,” Cayley told People. This means they are due in August!

Cayley shared how she told Brandon that she was pregnant, which he actually knew right before she told him.

“When I went to tell Brandon that night as we were getting ready for bed he totally beat me to the punch,” she recalled. “I had the tests in my pocket and I was going to just lay them down as he was brushing his teeth, but before I could do it, he looked at me and said, ‘So how pregnant do you think you are?’ I was floored.”

She shared that he hadn’t seen the pregnancy test packaging in the trash.

So, how did their other kids react? If you didn’t know, they have four-year-old twin boys, Bo and Sam, and he has a daughter, eight-year-old Eva, with ex Leah James.

“We wrapped a onesie and gave it to her on Christmas Eve while her brothers were napping, and as soon as she saw the onesie, she knew,” Cayley dished about telling Eva. “She gasped and looked at me with the sweetest, knowing eyes, then lunged across the bed to hug me and said, ‘You’re having another baby!’”

Cayley adds that the twins have noticed her “growing belly” and are “really excited to be big brothers.”

Congratulations to Brandon and Cayley on the new addition!!