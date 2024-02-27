Crunchyroll Anime Awards 2024 - Full List of Celebrity Hosts, Presenters & Performers Revealed!

The 2024 Crunchyroll Anime Awards are nearly here!

The Anime Awards will take place on Saturday (March 2) with a live ceremony hosted by renowned voice actress Sally Amaki and popular entertainer Jon Kabira.

Fans can tune into the Anime Awards livestream on Crunchyroll channels on YouTube and Twitch beginning at 6 p.m. JST (1 a.m. PST, 4 a.m. EST).

The Crunchyroll Anime Awards is the leading yearly awards program celebrating the fan-favorite anime series, characters, and creators across streaming, film, and music. Global anime fans cast more than 34 million votes this year, up from 18 million votes last year.

Keep reading to find out more…

Pre-show and Live Ceremony Presenters:

Aquaria

Che Lingo

Chiaki Kuriyama

DeMarcus Lawrence

Emiru

Iman Vellani

Joaquim Dos Santos

Labrinth

Lena Lemon

LiSA

Liza Soberano

Megan Thee Stallion

Mercedes Varnado

Nava Rose

Phil Lord & Chris Miller

Porter Robinson

Rashmika Mandanna

Roland

So Takei

Vinnie Hacker

Yaeji

Ylona Garcia

Musical Performances by:

Hiroyuki SAWANO & KOHTA YAMAMOTO, performing the first-of-its-kind Anime Awards Theme Song in full for the first time

Shing02, OMA, and SPIN MASTER A-1, performing Samurai Champloo’s opening song “battlecry” in commemoration of the show’s 20th anniversary

Japanese pop duo YOASOBI, performing ahead of their set at Coachella

Live orchestra, performing a unique live piece bringing together iconic songs from various series celebrating milestones

