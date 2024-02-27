Crunchyroll Anime Awards 2024 - Full List of Celebrity Hosts, Presenters & Performers Revealed!
The 2024 Crunchyroll Anime Awards are nearly here!
The Anime Awards will take place on Saturday (March 2) with a live ceremony hosted by renowned voice actress Sally Amaki and popular entertainer Jon Kabira.
Fans can tune into the Anime Awards livestream on Crunchyroll channels on YouTube and Twitch beginning at 6 p.m. JST (1 a.m. PST, 4 a.m. EST).
The Crunchyroll Anime Awards is the leading yearly awards program celebrating the fan-favorite anime series, characters, and creators across streaming, film, and music. Global anime fans cast more than 34 million votes this year, up from 18 million votes last year.
Keep reading to find out more…
Pre-show and Live Ceremony Presenters:
Aquaria
Che Lingo
Chiaki Kuriyama
DeMarcus Lawrence
Emiru
Iman Vellani
Joaquim Dos Santos
Labrinth
Lena Lemon
LiSA
Liza Soberano
Megan Thee Stallion
Mercedes Varnado
Nava Rose
Phil Lord & Chris Miller
Porter Robinson
Rashmika Mandanna
Roland
So Takei
Vinnie Hacker
Yaeji
Ylona Garcia
Musical Performances by:
Hiroyuki SAWANO & KOHTA YAMAMOTO, performing the first-of-its-kind Anime Awards Theme Song in full for the first time
Shing02, OMA, and SPIN MASTER A-1, performing Samurai Champloo’s opening song “battlecry” in commemoration of the show’s 20th anniversary
Japanese pop duo YOASOBI, performing ahead of their set at Coachella
Live orchestra, performing a unique live piece bringing together iconic songs from various series celebrating milestones