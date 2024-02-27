Emma Stone & Husband Dave McCary Join Tilda Swinton & Julio Torres at 'Problemista' Premiere

Emma Stone and husband Dave McCary are stepping out for the premiere of Problemista, which they co-produced!

The couple joined star, director, and writer Julio Torres along with fellow cast members Tilda Swinton, Isabella Rossellini, James Scully, Spike Einbinder, Larry Owens, Kelly McCormack, and Laith Nakli at the movie’s premiere on Tuesday evening (February 27) held at the Village East Cinema in New York City.

Fellow producer Ali Herting also joined Emma and Dave on the red carpet.

Keep reading to find out more…Here’s the synopsis: “Alejandro is an aspiring toy designer from El Salvador, struggling to bring his unusual ideas to life in New York City. As time on his work visa runs out, a job assisting an erratic art-world outcast becomes his only hope to stay in the country and realize his dream.”

It was recently announced that Emma will be reuniting with Poor Things and The Favourite director Yorgos Lanthimos for yet another movie! Find out more here.

Problemista hits theaters on Friday, March 1.

Click through the gallery for 25+ pictures of the stars at the premiere…