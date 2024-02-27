Top Stories
Jennifer Lopez Reveals 11 A-List Celebs Who Passed on Appearing in Her Musical Movie 'This Is Me... Now'

Kristin Cavallari Spotted in Cabo with Hot 24-Year-Old Model Mark Estes, Goes Instagram Official

Bobby Berk's 'Queer Eye' Replacement Has Been Revealed

Bradley Cooper & Gigi Hadid Grab Breakfast & Take a Cab Together in NYC

Tue, 27 February 2024 at 8:10 pm

Jennie Dons Calvin Klein Underwear & Cowboy Boots for Spring 2024 Campaign

Jennie is starring in the Spring 2024 campaign for Calvin Klein!

The 28-year-old BLACKPINK singer is the final star’s campaign to be released for this campaign.

Like Kendall Jenner and Jung Kook‘s previously released campaign photos, Jennie was photographed and directed by famed photographer Mert Alas!

Keep reading to find out more…

According to CK, “the campaign magnifies JENNIE’s playful confidence and infuses Calvin Klein’s emblematic Underwear and Jeans with her distinctive pop energy, elevating each style to icon status.”

In her latest campaign for the fashion brand, Jennie can be seen wearing the New Intense Power underwear, Minimalist lingerie and 90s straight Jeans. Shop her campaign collection at CalvinKlein.com!

Jennie previously starred in Calvin Klein‘s Spring 2023 campaign, the Fall 2023 campaign and she starred in a campaign for her own collaboration with the brand.

In case you missed it, Jennie is starting her own record label!

@justjaredjr Jennie stars in the final installment of Calvin Klein’s Spring 2024 campaign, wearing Calvin Klein underwear and jeans. #Jennie #CalvinKlein #JENNIExCalvinKleinSS24 ♬ original sound – Just Jared Jr.

