Jennie Dons Calvin Klein Underwear & Cowboy Boots for Spring 2024 Campaign

Jennie is starring in the Spring 2024 campaign for Calvin Klein!

The 28-year-old BLACKPINK singer is the final star’s campaign to be released for this campaign.

Like Kendall Jenner and Jung Kook‘s previously released campaign photos, Jennie was photographed and directed by famed photographer Mert Alas!

According to CK, “the campaign magnifies JENNIE’s playful confidence and infuses Calvin Klein’s emblematic Underwear and Jeans with her distinctive pop energy, elevating each style to icon status.”

In her latest campaign for the fashion brand, Jennie can be seen wearing the New Intense Power underwear, Minimalist lingerie and 90s straight Jeans. Shop her campaign collection at CalvinKlein.com!

Jennie previously starred in Calvin Klein‘s Spring 2023 campaign, the Fall 2023 campaign and she starred in a campaign for her own collaboration with the brand.

In case you missed it, Jennie is starting her own record label!

