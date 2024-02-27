'Love Is Blind' Season 6 Star Amy Cortes Explains Why She Wouldn't Go on Birth Control

A Love Is Blind Season 6 star is speaking out about her romance.

Amy Cortés, who paired up with Johnny McIntyre on the show, addressed why she refused to get on birth control.

In the series, when Amy and Johnny returned from their post-engagement vacation, they revealed that had not yet had sex because Amy is not on birth control and Johnny didn’t want to risk an unplanned pregnancy.

“It was more so what I would be putting into my body that I just didn’t feel comfortable with,” Amy told EW.

“Fully support it for any woman who decides to do it, I feel like women should be empowered to do what they feel like is best for them. But in that moment I just felt like I didn’t want to do that. So we explored other options.”

The “other options” included discussing Johnny getting a vasectomy, as well condoms.

“We definitely had conversations about a little bit of everything, and I feel like condoms are a sense of birth control in that sense,” she explained.

“It was a surprise because I didn’t expect it to be as big of a deal. Obviously it is a huge deal, especially if you’re considering to marry somebody. But he hadn’t been with somebody in the past that wasn’t on birth control, so I feel like for him it was more of a shock, which was more of a shock for me as well because I feel like I know so many women that are not on birth control. It was just definitely very different based on both of our experiences.”

