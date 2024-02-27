'Port Charles' Actor David Gail's Mom Speaks Out After His Cause of Death Clarified By Rep

Port Charles and Beverly Hills, 90210 actor David Gail passed away back in January and his cause of death was originally revealed to be cardiac arrest.

Now, a rep is clarifying the actual cause of death and David‘s mother is speaking out as well.

People reports that David died from “anoxic-ischemic encephalopathy, a brain injury resulting from lack of blood, following resuscitation from cardio pulmonary arrest due to drug intoxication from substances including amphetamines, cocaine, ethanol and fentanyl.”

David was just 58 when he passed on January 16.

Head inside to read the statement from David Gail’s mother…

David‘s mother Mary Painter released a lengthy statement in response to the news.

“It breaks my heart to learn that my son died this way. David became reliant on medicine many years ago, after multiple surgeries on his hands and wrists. He lived in enough pain to prevent him from working for almost a decade, with relief only achieved through full disability, physical therapy and pain medicine,” she said. “He struggled to stop taking pharmaceuticals and did before turning toward a more Eastern pain management including acupuncture and natural medicines. I can only assume that his former opioid dependence played a part in self-medicating from uncontrolled sources.”

She concluded, “David’s death shines a light on the countless innocent victims of pharmaceutical addiction and the fentanyl epidemic that has taken so many of our sons and daughters. Please keep David, and others battling pain or dependence, in your thoughts and prayers.”

We continue to keep David‘s loved ones in our thoughts.