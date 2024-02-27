'Road House' Stars Jake Gyllenhaal & Conor McGregor Talk Differing Opinions on Streaming vs. Theatrical Release

Jake Gyllenhaal and Conor McGregor star in the new movie Road House and there has been controversy recently over the way Amazon is releasing the project.

Director Doug Liman announced last month that he will not be attending the movie’s SXSW premiere as his way of protesting Amazon’s decision to forgo a theatrical release.

Road House will be released globally on Prime Video on March 21 instead of going to theaters first.

Well, Jake and Conor have differing opinions when it comes to the streaming vs. theatrical release debate.

Keep reading to find out more…

Jake told Total Film, “I adore Doug’s tenacity, and I think he is advocating for filmmakers, and film in the cinema, and theatrical releases. But, I mean, Amazon was always clear that it was streaming.”

“I just want as many people to see it as possible. And I think we’re living in a world that’s changing in how we see and watch movies, and how they’re made. What’s clear to me, and what I loved so much, was [Liman’s] deep love for this movie, and his pride at how much he cares for it, how good he feels it is, and how much people should see it,” he continued. “I’ve also sat watching a film on my computer, or in different places, and been so profoundly moved. If the job of a story is to move people, I have been moved in both forms. I’m a deep lover of cinema and the theatrical release — but I also do really embrace the streaming world.”

Conor had a different opinion.

“I’d love for it to be in theaters. I’m for the theater. I understand the business, also … I’d love a call with [Amazon founder Jeff] Bezos,” he said.

Watch the trailer and check out a new shirtless photo below.