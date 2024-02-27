Top Stories
Bradley Cooper &amp; Gigi Hadid Grab Breakfast &amp; Take a Cab Together in NYC

Bobby Berk's 'Queer Eye' Replacement Has Been Revealed

Miranda Kerr Gives Birth to Fourth Child, Third with Husband Evan Spiegel

Prince William Drops Out of Event for His Godfather Due to Personal Matters

Tue, 27 February 2024 at 12:44 pm

'The Challenge: All Stars' Season 4 - 25 Stars Returning & Two Haven't Competed in Over 2 Decades!

The Challenge: All Stars is coming!

Season 4 of the hit reality TV competition series will premiere with two back-to-back episodes on Wednesday, April 10 on Paramount+.

After the premiere, new episodes will premiere on Wednesdays on the streamer.

Season 4 features “old-school legends, modern power players, redemption-seekers and ex-lovers,” competing for a $300,000 grand prize in Cape Town, South Africa, via Variety.

Two cast members return after only one challenge, including many familiar faces who fans haven’t seen in years!

There’s also a new twist: each player must earn a star before heading to the final — but have the opportunity to steal each other’s stars.

Season 4 will also debut April 11 in the UK, Ireland, Australia, Latin America, Italy, France, Germany, Switzerland and Austria.

Check out the full cast, as well as the first trailer inside…

Photos: Paramount+
