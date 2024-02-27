'The Challenge: All Stars' Season 4 - 25 Stars Returning & Two Haven't Competed in Over 2 Decades!

The Challenge: All Stars is coming!

Season 4 of the hit reality TV competition series will premiere with two back-to-back episodes on Wednesday, April 10 on Paramount+.

After the premiere, new episodes will premiere on Wednesdays on the streamer.

Season 4 features “old-school legends, modern power players, redemption-seekers and ex-lovers,” competing for a $300,000 grand prize in Cape Town, South Africa, via Variety.

Two cast members return after only one challenge, including many familiar faces who fans haven’t seen in years!

There’s also a new twist: each player must earn a star before heading to the final — but have the opportunity to steal each other’s stars.

Season 4 will also debut April 11 in the UK, Ireland, Australia, Latin America, Italy, France, Germany, Switzerland and Austria.

Check out the full cast, as well as the first trailer inside…