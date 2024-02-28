Hunter Schafer Arrested During Pro-Palestine Protest Outside of President Biden's 'Late Night' Appearance (Report)

Hunter Schafer was reportedly arrested on Monday (February 26) while protesting outside of President Joe Biden’s Late Night with Seth Meyers appearance.

The 25-year-old Euphoria star was one of many protestors calling for a cease-fire in Gaza.

The President did address the cease-fire possibility on air, saying, “I hope by the end of the weekend. My national security adviser tells me that we’re close, we’re close, we’re not done yet. My hope is by next Monday we’ll have a cease-fire.”

According to the New York Post, Hunter took part in the protest with Jewish Voice for Peace as they sat in the lobby of the famed 30 Rock building.

“No more weapons, no more war. Cease-fire is what we’re fighting for,” they said during the protest chants.

A photo showed Hunter being escorted away by police with her hands behind her back, but it’s unclear what happened immediately after.

